Village school near Shrewsbury celebrates its continuing 'Outstanding' success

Longnor CE Primary School, near Shrewsbury, was last inspected in 2011. Back then it was also given an Outstanding rating, which meant it didn't need to be inspected by the education watchdog for a number of years.

After a number of changes changes at the Frodesley Road site, including a new headteacher who was appointed in September 2021, Ofsted has again given the school given top marks in all areas after it returned to the school for the first time in 12 years last year.

His Majesty’s Inspector Eve Morris and Ofsted inspector Paul Whitcombe said that the children "thrive" at Longnor following their visit on November 21 and 22.

In publishing their findings this week, the inspectors said: "Pupils thrive at Longnor CofE Primary School. Every pupil takes an active part in school life, be it through taking part in sports events, running lunchtime clubs or taking on a variety of roles and responsibilities."

Celebrations at Longnor CE Primary School

The inspectors said that the behaviour of pupils at the school was "excellent", adding: "They work hard in lessons and fallings out are extremely rare. Pupils take pride in their learning, and this is reflected in the effort they put into their work."

They added: "Leaders have crafted an exceptionally well-considered curriculum. They have carefully sequenced the small steps of learning so that they build progressively from early years to Year 6."

The inspectors also said that the Governors at the 93-place school were "highly effective" and "hold leaders to account effectively, including for the quality of the curriculum".

Headteacher Lisa Edgerton said the school team were "delighted" and "incredibly proud" of the latest Ofsted report.

Celebrations at Longnor CE Primary School

She added: "It is a privilege to be headteacher of Longnor CE Primary School. Each and every child has a talent that is promoted and celebrated within our school community. It is fantastic to have this recognition through our recent Ofsted report.

"I would like this opportunity to thank each member of the team for their hard work and dedication to Longnor."

She added that anybody interested in joining the school or pre-school should contact the school office for further information at: admin@longnorschool.co.uk