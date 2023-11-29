Market Drayton primary school farm praised in 'good' Ofsted report

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton has maintained its 'good' rating after an inspection in July this year.

Inspectors praised the hard work of pupils and the opportunities they have to learn outside in the school's woodland area and farm - where pupils grow and sell produce and provide care for animals.

The strong language and communication skills of early years pupils and the prioritisation of reading were also commended in the report, as well as the school's leadership.

It reads: "Leaders are acutely aware of issues in the local area and make sure that pupils have high aspirations. They ensure that pupils achieve well and they look after pupils’ social development and emotional needs.

"They also provide pupils’ families with effective support. Many parents and carers are pleased with the support they have received from the school. They make comments such as, ‘I can’t tell you the difference this school has made to our life and world.’"

Proud headteacher, Lisa Millington said: "This 'Good' rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our community.

"We are thrilled with the recognition of our vision for a well-rounded education and are excited to continue building on this success. We extend our sincere gratitude to the entire Longlands community and Marches Academy Trust for their unwavering support.

"This achievement is a collective celebration, and we look forward to commemorating this success together.”