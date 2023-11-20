School taking 'right actions' after 'serious weaknesses' led to 'inadequate' rating

Ofsted inspectors released results of a monitoring visit last week after they had said the school had was judged to have "serious weaknesses" related to pupil behaviour at an inspection in October.

Following the monitoring inspection at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, in Tenbury Wells, Ofsted said: "Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as having serious weaknesses.

Addressing the school leadership the inspectors said: "Since the school’s previous inspection, you and your senior team have taken the right actions, in the right order, and at the right pace. You have worked particularly effectively to improve behaviour

"Behaviour throughout the school is much improved. You have set clear expectations for how pupils move around the school, including the introduction of a one-way system.

"Pupils are able to explain what is expected and why this is important. Most comply with these expectations well."

A spokesperson for the school said the inspectors also recognised the effective actions which had been made to rapidly improve behaviour, noting how lessons were now “calm and students were cooperating well with staff”.

"Ofsted commended the school for their increased communication with parents and carers. They noted how parents were happier with the education and support their children were receiving.

"Ofsted was pleased with the Governance and Trust support leaders were receiving, including from lead practitioners who spend regular time in the school working alongside teachers and leaders to implement these changes."

Vicki Dean, Principal of Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, said: “I am pleased to see that the hard work our team has put into driving improvement has been recognised by Ofsted.

“Working closely with the senior leadership team and those at Ormiston Academies Trust we have made important changes to our curriculum and have expanded the opportunities available to our students to enable them to make the most out of their learning.

“Moving forward, our staff have a clear and unequivocal commitment to continuing to drive improvement to ensure our school is delivering the highest standard of education, for which our community can be proud of.

“I look forward to welcoming Ofsted back into our school in due course to see first-hand the positive impact of the next phase of our improvement journey.”