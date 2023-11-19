'Nurturing' primary school gets 'good' Ofsted rating in first inspection since academy conversion

In the first graded inspection since the school's academy conversion in 2018, Bishops Castle Primary School has been rated 'good' by inspectors.

The inspectors visited the school, which is part of the Diocese of Hereford Multi-Academy Trust, over two days in October, and said that despite "significant staffing changes" in recent years, and the impact of the pandemic, in all areas Bishop’s Castle remains a ‘Good’ school.

The report states that "pupils thrive and are happy at this nurturing school" and are "kind to each other and have excellent manners".

The school rules of "ready, respectful and safe" were "found to be threaded throughout all aspects of school life" and the equality of opportunity and diversity are promoted "very well".

Inspectors noted that pupils learn about and respect other cultures, faiths and beliefs and that they feel safe, with many trusted adults they can talk to.

Leadership also was praised in the report for their development of a "broad and ambitious" curriculum.

While historically, outcomes at key stage two have been lower than national averages, inspectors said leaders have recognised any issues and worked quickly to address them.

The executive headteacher, Mrs Kate Mather, expressed her pride after being informed of the outcome of a recent Ofsted inspection.

She said: “We are all very pleased with Ofsted’s findings and it is a testament to the hard work that the staff at the school have been doing. The inspectors noted that there have been significant staffing changes at the school but found that this has not impacted on school life and the education being provided to pupils.

“There is always room for improvement, and I have no doubt that everyone at the school will continue to strive to do their very best for our children. Every single member of staff is proud to work at the school, under the excellent leadership of our Head of School, Katie Froggatt.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the school community who contributed to the Ofsted inspection, particularly the pupils who inspectors spoke to during their visit.

"The ‘Good’ grading is just reward for everyone associated with the school and I very much look forward to seeing it continue to thrive in the future.”

The full report is available to view online at: reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145672