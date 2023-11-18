Primary school that spent decade 'requiring improvement' finally gets 'good' Ofsted rating

Cheswardine Primary and Nursery School has been inspected multiple times by the educational watchdog since 2011, but has always been told it 'Requires Improvement'.

But following a visit by Ofsted inspectors last month, the primary school, which has 55 pupils aged from two to 11, was finally given a 'Good' rating.

Ofsted inspector Chris Wright said after his visit on October 10-11: "This is a happy and welcoming school where pupils love to learn.

"Staff know each and every pupil inside out and use this information to personalise the curriculum, maximising learning opportunities."

Mr Wright said that across the school "teachers have secure subject knowledge and present content clearly".

He added: "Leaders prioritise pupils’ personal development. Despite being a small, rural school, staff work hard to ensure that pupils get meaningful opportunities to deepen their learning and to try new things.

"Staff carefully plan trips, visitors and experiences that enrich pupils’ day-to-day experiences. Community links are strong."

Headteacher Rachel Williams (middle) receiving their Leading in Reading Ambassador award this week

It is not the only good news for the school, as it was awarded the 'Leading in Reading Ambassador' award from Shropshire Bookfest this week for its commitment to reading fluency and enjoyment of books throughout the school.

Executive headteacher Rachael Williams said she was "very proud" of the efforts of the school team, adding: "We would welcome everyone considering a rural school for their child's primary years to come and see what amazing facilities Cheswardine School has to offer."