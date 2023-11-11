Puddleducks Under-Fives, based at the Lawley Community Centre was told it needed to improve after inspectors visited the nursery in June. They handed the nursery an “Inadequate” rating after inspector’s raised concerns that “weaknesses in leadership and management put children’s safety at risk”.

However, just four months on, and the educational watchdog has re-visited the Telford nursery and handed it a Good rating in all areas.

Following an inspection on October 6, Ofsted’s Louise Chinyuku said: “Leaders have made changes to their whistle-blowing and complaints procedures, since their last inspection. This has helped to develop leaders’ and staff’s knowledge of the action they should take if an allegation is made against them.

“Leaders and staff are also aware of the action to take if concerned about a child’s welfare. Leaders have also taken steps to maintain effective records to ensure the safe and efficient management of the setting.”

Staff and children celebrating the Good rating at Puddleducks

She added: “The setting is safe and secure. It is clean throughout.”

Manager at Puddleducks Under Fives, Marie Magness, had said she had been “disappointed” with the initial inspection in June and had said the nursery had taken steps to improve.

Lawley Community Centre where Puddleducks is based

She added of the recent inspection and new Ofsted rating: “We would like to thank all our families and children for their continued support and our dedicated staff.

“We are pleased with this latest Ofsted grading and feel it represents the setting and the care we give all the children and always have.”