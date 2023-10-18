Staff and children celebrating the nursery's Outstanding Ofsted report

Madeley Nursery School received an Outstanding judgement from Ofsted following a visit by inspectors on September 13 this year.

It is the fifth Outstanding report given to the nursery, which provides government-funded education to up to 65 children from three to five years, in the last 20 years of inspections.

Following their recent visit, the Ofsted inspectors said "reading is at the heart of this school’s work" and remarked on the nursery's "exciting, child-centred and creative approach to learning for every child".

"Throughout the day there are many opportunities for children to listen to stories and sing songs and rhymes. Staff sometimes accompany this singing with the guitar or clarinet," Ofsted's inspectors said.

They also commented on the "high levels of respect" and care for each other shown by the children at the school and were also impressed with the focus on nature and traditional stories and books at the school.

"Children get off to a great start to their education at Madeley Nursery School. Leaders are highly ambitious for all children. They offer an exciting child-centred, creative approach to learning for every child," the inspectors said.

They added that the school has a positive outward focus towards the community, building relationships with parents right from the start, and working with volunteers to support composting, gardening and nature studies.

Headteacher Louise Lowings said: "I am immensely proud of everyone here at Madeley Nursery School. There is a wonderfully supportive community of staff, volunteers, families and governors, who make this the best place for children."