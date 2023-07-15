Shropshire primary school maintains 'Outstanding' Ofsted grade

Oxon C of E Primary School maintains their 'Outstanding' Ofsted grade after latest inspection

Oxon C of E Primary School, in Bicton Heath, has been rated 'Outstanding' once again by Ofsted inspectors after its recent inspection on June 6 and 7 this year. It was previously rated as 'Outstanding' in May 2016.

The report, published on Thursday, stated that leaders have high expectations for what pupils can achieve at the school near Shrewsbury and that pupils "rise to those expectations with pride".

Inspectors found that pupils achieve very well across all areas of school and that leaders want pupils to experience ‘life in all its fullness’.

The report also stated that pupils enjoy a broad and rich range of experiences across the curriculum as a result and they are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

Headteacher Mark Rogers praised the work of his colleagues for the results and said in a letter to parents: "It is fantastic to lead a team of such professional, hardworking and dedicated colleagues, many of whom have gone above and beyond to support our school."

Ofsted inspectors praised the school's offerings for what pupils can get involved in, including theatrical productions, arts week and sports, which they said "builds pupils’ experiences and confidence".

The Ofsted report also says: "Pupils behave very well during lessons. They are enthusiastic about their work and do not give up easily when they find new learning hard.

"Pupils who need additional support for their behaviour are quickly offered the help they need. In the early years, children know how to take turns and share.

"They show independence in completing their activities. Children are kind and polite to each other."