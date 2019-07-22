Shrewsbury nursery celebrates 'good' rating

Meadow Farm Pre-School in Shrewsbury was visited by Ofsted inspectors in January who said staff were 'compromising the welfare and safety' of the children in their care.

They rated the nursery as inadequate and gave the pre-school leaders a number of requirements to fulfil.

On a return visit last month, inspector Rebecca Johnson found that staff at the nursery, at The Scout and Guide HQ on Field Crescent had 'worked tirelessly to make changes since the last inspection'.

She said: "The premises are safe and secure, and staff closely supervise children to ensure their safety at all times."

She added: "They strive to ensure that they provide children with the highest levels of care and learning.

"Children interact positively with staff. They seek them out for reassurance or to join in with their games. Children's behaviour is good. Staff act as positive role models and remind children to use good manners. Children learn to share and take turns. They are kind and respectful to others.

"Staff are qualified, experienced and know the children exceptionally well. They recognise what children learn from activities and demonstrate how they meet children's individual next steps of learning.

"Children are confident and communicate well. They make good progress from their individual starting points and acquire the skills they need to support them when they move on to school.

In a statement, the Meadow Farm Committee said: "Meadow Farm Pre-school is extremely happy to announce that they have achieved good within all areas in their recent inspection. We feel that the recent inspection is an accurate judgement and a true reflection of the practice within our setting.

"We would like to thank our families and the council for their continued support over the past few stressful months and now feel that we can move forward on a more positive note."