Staff praised as Market Drayton nursery rating improves

Ladybird Nursery in Tunstall Hall has seen its rating rise from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in the space of 10 months.

Inspectors said it was thanks to the good work of staff at the nursery, which has childcare for 27 youngsters.

Rebecca Johnson, lead inspector, said: “The manager and staff have worked hard to meet the actions and recommendations set at the last inspection.

“They have a clear vision for the future and recognise where further improvements can be made to benefit children. Parents and children are involved in the self-evaluation process.

“Their views are sought and acted on to help move the nursery forward and raise the quality of the provision.

“Behaviour throughout the nursery is exemplary. Staff act as positive role models. They treat children with respect and encourage them to be respectful towards others. Children are polite. They play nicely with their friends and learn to share and take turns.

“The manager monitors children’s progress to identify where there are any gaps. Staff attend additional training to ensure that they provide activities to close any gaps swiftly.

“For example, when the manager found that there were gaps in mathematics, she provided additional resources and training to ensure that these were quickly reduced.

“The key-person system is in place and clearly works in practice. Children form good relationships with their key person and other staff. They actively seek them out for a cuddle if they are tired or in need of reassurance.

“The manager has strategies in place to support staff to raise the quality of their practice even further.

“However, these are not yet embedded fully to ensure all teaching is of a consistently high standard.

“Occasionally, staff do not provide enough time for children to think about and respond to questions. They sometimes ask questions in quick succession or tell children the answer as soon as the question is asked.

“Children’s independence is not always fully promoted as staff carry out tasks that children could do for themselves.”