Whitchurch academy’s progress praised by inspector

The Physis Heathgates Academy was rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors last year over some of its policies and because it did not have proper checks in place over absences.

But inspectors found progress has been made when they returned to the special educational needs school – although the rating remains unaltered.

Lead inspector Elizabeth Ellis-Martin, said the previous inspection in February 2018, identified issues with the school’s safeguarding policy, which did not meet requirements regarding guidance issued by the Secretary of State.

She added: “The previous inspection also identified the school did not use the correct codes to classify pupil absence.

Restructure

“Since the previous inspection, the school’s safeguarding policy has been thoroughly reviewed and updated to correct misinformation and to incorporate the most recent government requirements. It is now suitable and effective. Training for staff on safeguarding is detailed, thorough and ongoing. Staff know clearly what is expected of them and how to deal with difficult episodes in line with the school’s safeguarding policy.”

In full:

She added: “The school has recently undergone a substantial restructure. The headteacher is new to the school, having taken up post in January.

“In addition, three new teachers have replaced previous staff members. Since the previous inspection, the school has established its first governing body to secure accountability for the quality of provision.

“The new governing body meets half-termly and is involved in learning walks for safeguarding, teaching and learning, behaviour and health and safety.”