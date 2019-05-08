Praise for Mid Wales primary given ‘good’ rating

Gobowen Primary School has been praised by Ofsted during a “short” – or interim – inspection.

It follows the appointment of Ronan Walsh as headteacher at the 172-pupil school, in September, last year.

Patrick Amieli, an Ofsted inspector, said Mr Walsh had already taken “decisive” action to improve the school further.

He said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Since your appointment in September 2018, you have acted decisively to implement an ambitious improvement agenda.

“You lead with conviction and have set high expectations for staff and pupils. You promptly identified the areas where action was needed.

“Your clear and precise improvement plans provide effective direction for staff.

“These plans also allow governors to evaluate the effectiveness of your actions and support your agenda.”

Mr Amieli added that staff make sure all pupils are welcomed and there is an “inclusive ethos.”

He added: “The vast majority of parents praised the caring and welcoming atmosphere of the school. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school during break-time and lunchtime. As a result, the school is a calm and orderly environment.

“Historically, the proportion of children reaching a good level of development by the end of the Reception Year was consistently below the national average.”

“This was despite the fact that when they joined the school most children had skills and levels of development that were broadly in line with what is typical for their age.

“Improving the quality of education in the early years provision has been one of your key priorities.

“Because of staffing issues, you had to take on the leadership of the early years provision.

“Under your leadership, the outdoor area has been refurbished and a new assessment system and new teaching approaches have been introduced.

“These actions have led to a rapid improvement in children’s progress.”

Mr Amieli added: “Governors are also dedicated and knowledgeable. They make an effective contribution to the improvement of the school.”