Buildwas Academy back on top after closure risks in 2015

Buildwas Academy nearly closed after being placed in special measures by Ofsted in January 2015.

But the final decision was delayed less than a week before it was set to be announced, when Priorslee Multi Academy Trust offered to take it over.

Three years after they stepped in, Buildwas Academy has now been rated good following its latest inspection.

Wendy Moore, executive principal, said: "I am so pleased that all of the hard work from our staff and pupils has been rewarded with this excellent achievement. The report confirms everything we knew about the school and more.

"We received lovely feedback from the parents and students about the opportunities received at the academy through its partnership with Priorslee, such as the residential trips to France and the Pioneer Centre.

"Buildwas Academy has such a wonderful history and to have been able to save it from closure and to have received a ‘Good’ grading is fabulous.

"We are excited about Buildwas Academy’s future as it continues to grow and strengthen."

Report in full:

Buildwas Academy, which has about 60 pupils, was built in 1855 and has had a major makeover since becoming an academy.

Inspectors visited the school on January 15 and 16.

They said: "Under the effective leadership of the executive principal and the executive assistant principal, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment have improved significantly since the academy opened.

"Teachers have strong subject knowledge in all areas of the curriculum. They use this to plan tasks which capture pupils’ interest and, as a result, engagement in lessons is high.

"Pupils are polite and most have positive attitudes to learning. They are welcoming to visitors and are happy to talk about the school and what they are doing.

"The behaviour of pupils is good. Most pupils conduct themselves well in lessons and as they move around the school.

"Leaders are determined that all pupils will have a positive experience of school. Their vision that provision will meet the individual needs of all pupils is shared by staff at the school.

"As a result, most pupils make good progress in a variety of subjects across the curriculum."

The inspectors said the most able pupils needed to be to be challenged more and that younger pupils in key stage 1 and lower key stage 2 needed to develop more stamina.