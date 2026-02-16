Estyn highlights excellent standards at Builth Wells C.P. School

Builth Wells C.P. School was praised in the Estyn inspection report for creating a caring and nurturing community where pupils feel valued, supported, and inspired to learn.

The report, published last week, praised the strong and effective leadership of the headteacher and senior team, noting the positive culture of reflection and continuous improvement that is helping pupils to thrive.

Estyn found that many pupils make strong progress in literacy and numeracy, supported by a rich language environment where vocabulary is modelled well and reading is celebrated.

The report also commends the school’s broad and engaging curriculum, which celebrates local heritage while deepening pupils’ understanding of the wider world.

Pupils demonstrate empathy, respect for diversity, and the ability to talk confidently about their learning.

Provision for pupils with additional learning needs was described as well organised and effective, with the ‘Area Learning Support Class’ praised for helping pupils develop confidence and communication skills. Inspectors also highlighted the consistency of teaching across the school and the stimulating opportunities provided indoors and outdoors to develop pupils’ curiosity, creativity and independence.

The inspectors made one recommendation to help the school continue to improve – to strengthen opportunities for pupils to make independent choices about their learning and they said the school would draw up an action plan to address that recommendation

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “On behalf of Powys County Council, I want to offer my sincere congratulations to everyone at Builth Wells C.P. School on this excellent Estyn report. It is clear that the school’s strong leadership and dedicated staff are making a real difference to children’s lives.

“I am especially pleased to see the improvements in the quality of teaching and the strong progress pupils are making. Our learners in Powys deserve the highest standards of teaching, and it is wonderful to see children at Builth Wells benefiting from such supportive and inspiring classroom practice.

“As a council, we are committed to placing the learner at the heart of everything we do. This report shows the positive impact that commitment can have on young people – helping them grow in confidence, develop a love of learning, and gain the skills they need to succeed.

“Thank you to the whole school community for your hard work and for your continued dedication to giving every child the best possible start.”