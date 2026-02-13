Powys Cabinet to consider Ysgol Calon Cymru objection report

Powys County Council developed transformation proposals for Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth Wells C.P. School as part of its Transforming Education programme.

These bold new plans will help Powys County Council reach its goals for Welsh-medium education and support its vision for transforming education.

Thanks to the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, these schools will see major upgrades.

The Builth Wells campus will be remodelled to welcome younger children with new spaces for early years and primary learning as part of a new all-age Welsh-medium school.

Meanwhile, the Llandrindod campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru is set for a dramatic transformation, with brand-new buildings that will give future learners a bright, modern, and inspiring place to learn and grow.

The council has recently developed a Strategic Outline Case (SOC), the first of three business cases that need to be prepared to secure funding for capital developments as part of the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. This is currently being considered by Welsh Government.

The proposals, which would be delivered in two phases, are:

Phase one (September 2027)

New Welsh-medium school

A new Welsh-medium all-age school (4-18) would be established on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru. This would mean that:

All Welsh-medium pupils from Builth Wells C.P. School would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school in September 2027 and Builth Wells C.P School would no longer have a Welsh stream.

Welsh-medium provision for Years 7, 8 and 9 would also be available at the new school with pupils transferring from Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially, this new school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru with part of the building being remodelled to include accommodation suitable and safe for primary aged pupils. Pupils would continue to be able to join Ysgol Calon Cymru for English-medium provision on both the Builth Wells and Llandrindod campuses.

This would be a temporary arrangement until works to improve and extend Ysgol Calon Cymru’s campus in Llandrindod Wells are completed.

Ysgol Calon Cymru

From September 2027 Ysgol Calon Cymru would continue to have a Welsh-medium stream for Years 10 onwards but this will be phased out by September 2029.

Secondary-aged pupils wishing to have English-medium provision would continue to be able to access the Builth Wells campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru, until new facilities are available on the Llandrindod Wells campus.

Phase 2 (September 2029 at the earliest):

Following capital investment at the Llandrindod Wells campus to improve and enhance the facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would then close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus. Free home-to-school transport would be provided for all eligible learners.

The new Welsh-medium all-age school would then take over the entire Builth Wells campus.

Last year, Cabinet gave the go-ahead for a statutory notice to be published formally proposing the change, which was published in November. During the statutory notice period, 35 objections were received.

On Tuesday, February 24, Cabinet will receive and consider the objection report and will be asked to approve the proposal.

Councillor James Gibson‑Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “It has been apparent for several years that Ysgol Calon Cymru’s two‑sited model is creating significant challenges, while Welsh‑medium provision at the school and across the wider catchment does not meet our ambitions for the future of Welsh‑medium education.

“This exciting proposal represents the next stage in delivering our strategic plans for education in Powys. It would take us another step toward achieving our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys and our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

“The proposals would see the establishment of the first Welsh‑medium all‑age school in central Powys, providing an enhanced Welsh‑medium experience for learners. English‑medium learners would benefit from being based on a single campus, removing the need to duplicate provision across two sites and enabling a broader curriculum offer.

“As part of the proposals, we would invest in both campuses to ensure all learners can access high‑quality, 21st‑century facilities that support them to thrive and reach their full potential.”

“It is important that Cabinet hears the views of those who have objected to the proposal, and these will be carefully considered before any final decisions are made.”

To read the updated Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 - 2027) visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation

To find out more about Welsh-medium education in Powys, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/schools and click on Welsh-medium education.