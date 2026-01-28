Powys County Council has appointed SJ Roberts Construction to build the new school for Brynllywarch Hall School in Kerry, near Newtown.

The new facility will provide an environment suitable for meeting the complex emotional, behavioural and social needs of its learners, who range from 8 to 19 years old.

This project is a key part of the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, which aims to improve learner experiences and outcomes by investing in high-quality learning environments.

It will also contribute to the council’s vision for a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys by creating an energy-efficient building that supports sustainability goals and enhances the educational achievement and well-being of learners.

The project will see a modern, purpose-built school delivered on the current site, including specialist teaching areas, breakout spaces, outdoor learning zones, and facilities designed to fully support the new national curriculum. Community groups will also be able to access elements of the site outside school hours.

The new building will also include sustainability features such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems, ensuring that the building achieves Net Zero Carbon in operation.

Construction is planned to begin in Spring 2026, with completion anticipated in Autumn 2027.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “Appointing SJ Roberts Construction is a key milestone for this important project, which will provide our vulnerable learners with a high-quality, modern school environment that meets their needs and supports their wellbeing.

“This investment will ensure pupils have access to facilities that meet modern standards and support their learning and well-being. It also reflects our commitment to transforming education and building a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys.

“I look forward to seeing work start on site and to the many benefits this new building will bring to pupils, families, and staff.”

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, said: “This is an exciting project to be working on as we’re passionate about delivering high-quality, future-proofed learning environments. When it’s a project based nearby to our own headquarters, it’s extra special as it allows us to combine our local knowledge, with our in-house specialist teams to ensure the highest standards of quality and coordination.

“We’re committed to utilising the local supply chain wherever possible but have also engaged with market leading consultants in architecture and sustainability to work alongside those experienced teams.”

For more information about Transforming Education in Powys, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation