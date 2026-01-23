Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP calls for film-style ratings to protect children online

His call came following key votes in the House of Lords on access to social media for under-16s

Over the past year, David Chadwick MP has visited schools across Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, including in Crickhowell, Ystradgynlais and Pontardawe, to hear directly from pupils and teachers about the impact of social media on children’s mental health and the failure of platforms to respond effectively to reports of harmful content.

The feedback gathered during these visits has helped inform Liberal Democrat policy on online safety and shaped David Chadwick MP’s contributions in Parliament on children’s wellbeing and digital regulation.

Raising the issue in the House of Commons yesterday, David Chadwick MP pressed the Secretary of State on the need for stronger protections for children online, drawing on evidence gathered during his Safer Phones School Tour across the constituency.

Speaking in the Mobile Phones and Social Media: Use by Children debate, David Chadwick MP said: “Over the past year, I have spoken to hundreds of children in schools across my constituency as part of my Safer Screens tour. It has been very distressing to hear from them about the material that they have been exposed to, and to hear that social media companies have not come back to them when they have reported this harmful content. If the Secretary of State agrees that there should be a ban on children accessing harmful social media platforms, will the default age for accessing them be 16?”

Commenting after the debate, David Chadwick MP said: “As the father of two children, I want them and every child to grow up in a world where they can be safe online.



“What I have heard directly from young people and teachers across my constituency shows clearly that the current system is failing.



“Social media companies must be held to the same standards as other media when it comes to protecting children. Stronger protections for children online are urgently needed.”