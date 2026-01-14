In the council’s 2026/2027 budget the share for schools is expected to be £103.872 million out of a total £390.541 million.

This is nearly £10 million more than the £93.9 million which was agreed in this year’s budget.

This sum eventually went up to £98.303 million as the financial year has gone by.

The draft budget report which is set to go before the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet at a meeting next Tuesday, January 20 explains why schools need more cash.

The report said: “The Estyn inspection of February 2025 identified significant weaknesses in leadership, school improvement processes, ALN (Additional Learning Needs) strategic oversight, site safeguarding and the sustainability of the county’s post‑16 model.

“The required improvement activity is already under way, including strengthened leadership accountability at all levels, enhanced support and challenge to schools based on first‑hand evidence of teaching and learning, targeted intervention for schools causing concern, completion of urgent site‑security works, and development of a financially viable 16–19 offer, all of which have clear and unavoidable resource implications.

“These include the in‑year drawdown of risk‑budget funding to support the improvement delivery, targeted school support and safeguarding works, alongside additional capacity for leadership development and improvement support.”

The report explains that the funding of schools and education is above the level of increase received by the council in aggregate external funding from the Welsh Government

The report said: “It provides the funding required to fully support the schools funding formula ensuring that all schools have sufficient funding available to them to resource an appropriate educational provision and meet the obligations of the national curriculum.

“Governing Bodies, like other council services, will need to consider how they manage these resources and deliver a budget that complies with the scheme for the financing of schools.”

Following the Cabinet meeting the draft budget proposals is set to be discussed by backbench councillors across the political spectrum in scrutiny committee meetings ahead of a decision being made at a full council on February 26.

The scathing Estyn report was published in March last year and had four recommendations for Powys to respond to.

Strengthen the quality and impact of leadership, including political leadership, at all levels

Strengthen the quality of support and challenge to schools to improve outcomes for all learners, including those with ALN.

Work with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable and meets the needs of all.

Ensure that the local authority addresses urgently important school site security issues.

In December former council leader and now education portfolio holder Cllr James Gibson-Watt updated councillors on how the response to the failings was progressing.

Cllr Gibson-Watt told councillors that Estyn had received the council integrated business plan (IBP) which is an overarching document that points the way to improving education in Powys over the next five years.

This goes further than the Post Inspection Action Plan (PIAP) that the council submitted to Estyn over the summer

Cllr Gibson-Watt stressed that the “number one priority” is to improve “outcomes.” for pupils in the county.

