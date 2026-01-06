Shropshire librarian 'delighted' with British Empire Medal honour

Several outstanding individuals from Shropshire have recently been recognised in The King’s New Year Honours 2026, celebrating their exceptional contributions to public service.

One of those honoured was Shropshire Council’s library support manager, Annabel Gittins.

Annabel, who is also Chair of the Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians, now called Libraries Rising, and has been honoured with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people, reflecting a career dedicated to improving library services and supporting education.

Shropshire Council’s library support manager, Annabel Gittins

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said that her leadership and commitment will have a lasting impact on children and young people’s access to library services, which welcome and support them in their local communities.

Annabel said: “I was delighted to have my work as chair of the board for Libraries Rising recognised.

"The charity does such important work amplifying and including the voices of children and young people within library services across England and Wales.

"This award is helping to highlight the impact and role that libraries have for children and young people in their communities.

"I would like to thank my colleagues in Libraries Rising for putting me forward for the BEM.”

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “Shropshire Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to Annabel and all local recipients of this year’s honours.

"Their dedication and achievements exemplify the spirit of service and community that makes Shropshire a special place to live and work.”