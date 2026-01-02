Headteachers visit college on factfinding mission

A delegation from the Learning Community Trust, which runs more than a dozen school sites across the county, visited Telford College’s Wellington campus to chat with students on business and accounting courses.

The hope is that it could pave the way for valuable work placement opportunities at local primary and secondary schools.

Among the head teachers who took time out to chat to the students were Nick Murphy of Ercall Wood Academy, and Dan Roycroft from Hadley Learning Community.

Dan Roycroft of Hadley Learning Community talking to T Level students

They said the visit provided an invaluable opportunity to learn more about the T Level programme and the skills these students are developing.

Through a series of informal interviews and conversations, the trust’s team gained a better insight into their aspirations, interests, and readiness for real-world experience.

T Level students talking to Ercall Wood Academy head Nick Murphy

Rachael Wilson, the trust’s head of projects and communications said "Our ultimate aim is to offer high-quality industry placements to these students within our schools and trust offices.

“We want to help students to apply their learning in a professional environment while contributing to the work of our organisation.

“These placements not only support students in achieving their qualifications but also help build a pipeline of future talent for the education sector and beyond."

She added: “This initiative reflects the Trust's commitment to collaboration, community engagement, and creating pathways that prepare young people for successful careers.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership with Telford College and welcoming T Level students into our trust.”