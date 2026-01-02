Charles Darwin's Beagle ship celebrated by Royal Mint in brand new £2 coin

Shropshire’s most famous son is included in a new set of coins released by the Royal Mint, including one marking the 100th year since the birth of Queen Elizabeth.

HMS Beagle was used for exploration and discovery and during its years of active service the ship's passengers included naturalist Charles Darwin.

The new coins, with the Beagle design to the left

The £2 coin depicts the Beagle, the ship that took Shrewsbury-born Darwin on his famous voyage of discovery.

Beagle was launched in 1820 and Darwin had it refitted as a surveying vessel six years later in 1826. It is that 200th anniversary that has pushed the famous ship onto the £2 coin.

The design of the coin displays the ship and has an edge inscription that reads ‘The voyage of the Beagle’.

Charles Darwin

The father of evolution, Darwin was born in Shrewsbury on February 12 1809 at Mount House. Before attending Edinburgh and Cambridge University and sailing on the HMS Beagle, Darwin fished for newts in the Dingle and studied rocks in the Quarry Park.

The HMS Beagle launched its five-year voyage around the world on December 27 1831. During the trip, Darwin collected specimens from animals, plants and fossils from four continents.

Upon Darwin’s return to England in 1836, he used his unique experience of natural history to explore revolutionary ideas of natural selection, where species that successfully adapted to their natural habitat thrived, while those that did not evolve and reproduce died off.

The Beagle’s 200th anniversary is one of a number of milestones celebrated in five new UK coin designs for 2026, including 200 years of the Zoological Society London (ZSL) and 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Mint coin striking operator Judit Csontos inspects dozens of 200 £2 coins after applying over 100 tons of pressure in a striking machine inside as The Royal Mint building in Llantrisant

Two new 50p coins will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Grand Prix in Britain, and 50 years of The King's Trust. Another £2 coins will celebrate 200 years of the ZSL.

The first £5 coin to be revealed by the Mint in 2026 celebrates 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a first for The Royal Mint , 52 gold commemorative versions of the 2026 collection have been produced using recycled gold.

The Beagle, which was used by Darwin

In partnership with Sempsa, the gold found in the annual sets has been recycled from old jewellery and coins. The Royal Mint said it aims to produce all gold commemorative coins from recycled gold by the end of 2026.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint said: "This is an exciting moment for the nation to discover some of the anniversaries that will be celebrated on UK coins in 2026.

"Whether you're passionate about conservation and the voyage of Darwin, a royal enthusiast or a motor racing fan, there's something for everyone in this collection.

"Coins have a unique ability to mark a variety of themes that resonate across different communities and interests, creating lasting reminders of the moments and institutions that shape our shared heritage."

She added: "We are delighted to be introducing recycled gold into a limited number of commemorative coins. This shows our commitment to a more sustainable future."

The Royal Mint's newest 2026 dated collectible coins

The new coins:

HMS Beagle 200th anniversary - £2 coin

Beagle was launched in 1820. It was was refitted as a surveying vessel and undertook its first commission in 1826.

The design of the coin displays the ship and has an edge inscription that reads “The voyage of the Beagle”.

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II - £5 coin

Born on April 21 1926, Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on more UK coins than any other British monarch, the Mint said.

During her reign, five official coinage portraits of the monarch appeared on the UK’s circulating coins. The design features Elizabeth II ‘s cypher as well as depicting St Edward’s Crown, surrounded by foliage based on the ironwork of the East Door of St George’s Chapel where the late Queen is buried.

The design features the inscription: “Exaltabitur in gloria,” which translates to: “She will be exalted in glory.”

One hundred beads surround the design, representing the centenary since the queen’s birth.

200 years of the ZSL - £2 coin

Celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2026, the Zoological Society of London’s mission is to help people and wildlife thrive together.

Founded by Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles in 1826 for “the advancement of zoological science”, the conservation charity now supports wildlife in more than 70 countries across the world.

The UK £2 coin celebrating 200 years features three key animals - the Sumatran tiger, Socorro dove and partula snail.

The coin’s inscription reads: “Restoring wildlife together.”

100 Years of the Grand Prix in Britain - 50p

The design of the coin shows how the vehicles used at the British Grand Prix have evolved over the time, featuring a historic racing car that was used in the earlier races alongside a 2026 Formula 1 car.

50 Years of The King’s Trust - 50p

In 1976, King Charles III used his Navy severance pay to fund several community initiatives that became the foundations of what is now known as The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust ).

Over 50 years, the charity has helped more than 1.2 million young people across the UK, supporting them to develop confidence and skills to get ready for work, secure a job or start a business.

The coin’s reverse features a design by Jessica Gregorio , a graphic designer and former trust beneficiary, reflecting the journey and aspirations of young people supported by the charity.

A flowing stream references the Royal Navy origin story, the sun represents optimism and the light the trust brings to young lives, while clouds symbolise dreams and ambitions.