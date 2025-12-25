Burton Borough School head celebrates pupils' passion and looks back on 'incredible' term

I can’t believe how quickly the first term of the new year has gone by here at Burton Borough School.

We’ve had pupils taking part in sport, music, drama events all over the UK - and they have all been incredible ambassadors for our school.

Their success is testimony to the hard work and dedication they have shown in subjects they are so passionate about.

Burton Borough head, Caroline Bedford

When it comes to sporting success, a shining example was Year 11 student Ben Bramford-Hale who proudly collected the first Junior Inter-Club Trophy from the Shropshire Cycling Club Association. He also went on to achieve an impressive second place in the U16 West Midlands Regional Cyclocross Championships in the same week.

Ben’s achievements reflect not only his exceptional talent but also his commitment to pushing himself and representing our school with pride.