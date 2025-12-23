Telford College students spread festive cheer with Christmas gift donations to local charity

The festive donations were put together by students from the college's foundation learning department, who created a total of 35 gift boxes for Stay Telford.

The boxes were filled using items donated from across the college's campus, as well as contributions from staff, students, and their friends and families.

Alongside the gift boxes, students also donated essential items including pillows, bedding, books, dried food, children's items and sanitary products.

Foundation lecturer Jade Rowe praised the students' efforts, saying: "Each box contained a selection of toiletries, food items, plus warm accessories such as hats, gloves, scarves, and Christmas treats.

"The boxes were made up by our preparation for life students, with some help from a workskills group and other students within the foundation department.

"This is something our department has done for several years as part of our students' community action projects within their local communities. We would like to thank everyone who has been so generous to donate."

Stay provides housing and support services for homeless and vulnerable people in the Telford and Wrekin borough.