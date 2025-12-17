New permanent headteacher appointed at Shrewsbury secondary school

The 3-18 Education Trust has announced the appointment of Cal Knight as the new head of the Shrewsbury secondary school.

With 23 years of teaching experience, a spokesperson for the trust said Ms Knight has "excelled in both pastoral and curriculum leadership roles".

Ms Knight joined The Priory School as assistant headteacher in 2016 after teaching in schools across Bristol and outer London.

In 2020, she was promoted to deputy headteacher and has been working as acting head since September.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been made permanent headteacher at The Priory School and look forward to continuing working with staff, students, parents and carers to continue to take the school from strength to strength.”

The 3-18 Education Trust's CEO David O’Toole said: “Following a thorough two-day interview process, the selection panel was unanimous in choosing Cal, highlighting her clear passion and dedication to leading the school - qualities she has demonstrated since stepping in as acting headteacher last September.

"During her time as acting headteacher, Cal has already shown remarkable leadership skills. Her enthusiasm for education, steadfast commitment, and alignment with Priory School’s values have truly stood out.”