Shropshire's highest-achieving schools: See which two county schools rank in Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026 top 10s

The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026 ranks the country's highest-achieving secondary schools and is considered the most authoritative survey of the UK's top schools.

Two Shropshire schools have been ranked amongst the best in the West Midlands.

Newport Girls' High School has once again ranked in the top 10 in the region - securing its place as the best state secondary school in Shropshire.

Newport Girls' High School. Photo: Google

The school, which also bagged the accolade in the 2025 guide, has been ranked as the ninth-best state secondary in the West Midlands and the 66th-best in the UK.

Shrewsbury's Concord College, which in the 2024 and 2025 guides was awarded Independent School of the Year in the West Midlands, has ranked second in the region this year in the 'secondary independent school' category and 31st in the country.

The £63k-a-year boarding school came behind King Edward VI High School for Girls in Birmingham, the best in the West Midlands, which ranked 11th nationally.

Concord College. Picture: Squires and Brown

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, said: “The educational landscape is testing – budget challenges, rising student mental health issues, special educational needs and an increasingly uncertain future.

"But there is also so much to celebrate from the dedication of teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to enrich their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is uplifting to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century, and instilling a lifelong love of learning.”

The national database of more than 2,000 schools is fully searchable by name, local authority, town and postcode and is available online on The Times website from today, December 5.

Top state secondary school in the West Midlands

1. King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

2. King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham

3. Stratford Girls' Grammar School, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire