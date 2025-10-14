'Everyone is so proud' - Tears, laughter and celebration as Derwen College marks student graduations

The college, that supports 16-to-25-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), honoured students for their remarkable achievements in completing their chosen pathways and programmes on Sunday.

Former students and their families from across England and Wales gathered for the joyous occasion at the Lion Quays Hotel and Resort, near Oswestry.

They were joined by community and county representatives, including His Majesty's Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Gill Hamer, High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge JP, and Deputy Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jonathan Upton.

Derwen College graduate Lucas with his trophies. Picture: Derwen College

Derwen College governors, staff and proud families also attended the event to celebrate the achievements of students who are now ready to take on the next stages of their lives.

Certificates and trophies were awarded to students and supported interns from the college's sites in Gobowen, Telford and Walford, recognising outstanding progress, independence, sports and leisure achievements, as well as kindness, consideration and resilience.

Horticulture cup winner Kaitland and horticulture lead Katie Roberts. Picture: Derwen College

Trophies were presented by staff members, dignitaries and guests, while drinks were served by the college's hospitality and food students. Entertainment also came from the street dance team Derwen Dance Crew (DDC) and the sign, song and dance group Derwen on Tour (DOT).

College Principal and CEO Meryl Green expressed her pride in the graduates, saying: "What a wonderful award ceremony we had. We had tears and laughter, lots of smiles and so much applause that my hands were hurting.

Derwen College graduate Byron (centre) with the High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge JP (left), and a staff member. Picture: Derwen College

"You are now at the end of your Derwen College journey and at the beginning of the next exciting chapter, whatever that may be. You've all made wonderful progress and leave college as mature young adults with so much to offer.

"Everyone at home and at Derwen College is so proud of you. Go out there, embrace every opportunity and show the world just what you’re capable of!"