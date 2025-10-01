Powys primary school applications now open

Applications are now open for children starting primary school in September 2026, Powys County Council has said.

Parents or carers have until Thursday, January 15 2026 to complete their application.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “All parents/carers are encouraged to complete this application as soon as possible for a place in a primary school in September 2026.

“If it is not completed in time, then this has the potential to jeopardise their child’s place at their preferred school.”

Parents/Carers need to complete an online application at https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/1158/Applying-for-a-School-Place by Thursday 15 January 2026.

If you are unable to apply online please contact admissions@powys.gov.uk