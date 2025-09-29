Record numbers of local children gain entry to Newport grammar school after policy change

Leaders at Haberdashers’ Adams say they are celebrating a major milestone in opening up access to local families after revising its admissions policy in 2021.

The change began prioritising pupils from thirty-six primary schools across Telford and Wrekin. Ever since, the number of local pupils at the school has steadily increased.

In 2022, just 20 pupils came from the seven primary schools that shared the grammar school's TF10 postcode - but this year, 38 pupils from TF10 primary schools have joined the Year 7 cohort.

Headteacher, Mr Biggins, with Year 7 pupils from local primary schools

In total, 77 out of 135 day pupils in the Year 7 intake of 2025 come from one of the thirty-six Telford & Wrekin primary schools.

The school states the boost is down to "increased engagement with local schools", including local primary school pupils being invited to secondary school taster sessions, music and drama performances and sports festivals.

Teachers from Haberdashers’ Adams have also visited local primary schools to deliver lessons in French, geography, maths and science, while a number of Sixth Form pupils volunteer once a week in local primary schools.

Headteacher, Mr Biggins, said: “This is wonderful news. More local children means a greater sense of community, with pupils able to enjoy the broad range of extra-curricular activities offered after school at Haberdashers’ Adams.

"This is something we have been working to achieve since changing our Admissions Policy in 2021.”