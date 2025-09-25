St Martins School, near Oswestry, has been closed since it was hit by a devastating fire on Sunday (September 21).

St Martins School suffered a serious fire on Sunday, September 21. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but emergency crews, including firefighters from Oswestry, Ellesmere, and North Wales, worked for hours to bring the fire under control and remained at the scene into the following day to ensure the site was safe.

St Martins School the day after the fire. Photo: Tim Thursfield

While most of the damage done was to the arts centre, diner and surrounding areas, utilities including water, electrics and fire alarm systems were also damaged other parts of the school. Pupils have been provided with remote learning material this week, with the school, which is run by the 3-18 Education Trust, working with partners to ensure they can return “as swiftly as possible”.

The fire badly damaged the school roof and solar panels. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Speaking at a Shropshire Council meeting on Thursday (September 25), Councillor Carl Rowley, who represents St Martins, asked if the authority could formally commit to everything within its power to assist the school in its recovery and to ensure continuity of education for all affected.

Councillor Andy Hall, portfolio holder for children and education, said the council has arranged for the school to receive meal vouchers for 149 pupils over the coming weeks while it words towards reopening.

He added that the Shropshire Music Service has also liaised with the school for smoke-damaged musical instruments to be replaced, while extra support and extra access to educational resources have been offered where relevant.

“We fully recognise the impact the fire has had on St Martins as a community, and of course the pupils,” said Councillor Hall.

“It was deeply shocking to see the scenes from the school on Sunday evening.

"The council contacted the school and the trust as soon as we were alerted of the incident to offer support while recognising the status of the academy trust as the appropriate authority.

“We are working closely with the trust, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to support the community and ensure the pupils can return to school as soon as possible.

“We continue to offer assistance where needed and requested. I would like to pay tribute to the school leaders for their dedication and hard work at this challenging time.”