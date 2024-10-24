Shropshire's 17 brainiest neighbourhoods based on educational qualifications and others that missed out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Using data based on responses to the 2021 Census, we have been able to find what areas of the county have the brainiest people.

However, it's of course not entirely accurate to say that the higher the qualifications, the brainier the person, as there are many factors to consider. For example, residents in certain areas may have had fewer opportunities or have been put off higher education by the fees. Some Shropshire residents also may have not considered it as an option at all because of other influences and factors such as neither their parents or peers had pursued a level four qualification or higher.

The proportion of people in Shropshire with a university degree or other qualifications varies enormously. In some Neighbourhoods, nearly half of adults have a level four (degree or higher qualifications), but in others less than 20 per cent have.

The average age in different neighbourhoods could also have a bearing, as the proportion of people going to university has risen significantly in recent decades.

Data has revealed that 32.5 per cent of people, aged 16-years-old and over, in Shropshire (unitary authority) have achieved level four (degree or higher) qualifications. Meanwhile, 26.1 per cent of people aged 16-years-old and over in Telford and Wrekin have achieved a level four qualification or higher, compared to 31.9 per cent of people in Powys and 29.1 per cent of people in Wrexham.

Below are the neighbourhoods within the county of Shropshire with the highest percentage of adults, aged 16-plus, who have achieved level four (degree or higher) qualifications.

1. Shrewsbury Town

In Shrewsbury Town, 44.9 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above. The section of the county town ranked as the best area in the county.

Shrewsbury

2. Shrewsbury Copthorne and Bowbrook

Continuing the high percentage in the county town, 43.6 per cent of adults in Shrewsbury Copthorne and Bowbrook have level four qualifications or above.

3. Church Stretton

Ranking third highest is Church Stretton as 41.8 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

4. Shrewsbury Meole & Kingsland

Missing out on the podium is Shrewsbury Meole & Kingsland with 40.2 per cent of adults who have level four qualifications or above.

5. Cressage, Dorrington & Pulverbatch

In fifth, Cressage, Dorrington & Pulverbatch has 39.4 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

6. Shrewsbury Sutton & Coleham

In Shrewsbury Sutton & Coleham 37.7 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

7. Shrewsbury London Road

In Shrewsbury London Road 37.5 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

8. Baschurch, Cockshutt & Harmer Hill

37.0 per cent of adults in Baschurch, Cockshutt & Harmer Hill have level four qualifications or above.

9. Clun & Bucknell

Clun.

Securing a spot in the top 10 is Clun & Bucknell as 36.9 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

10. Edgmond & Church Aston

In 10th, Edgmond & Church Aston has 35.8 per cent of adults who have level four qualifications or above.

11. Shifnal

In Shifnal, 35.6 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

12. Ironbridge, Admaston & Higher Ercall

Ironbridge

Closely behind, in Ironbridge, Admaston & Higher Ercall, 35.5 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

13. Hanwood, Pontesbury & Minsterley

In Hanwood, Pontesbury & Minsterley, 35.3 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

14. Bishop's Castle, Brockton & Chirbury

Bishop's Castle.

In Bishop's Castle, Brockton & Chirbury, 34.8 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

15. Trefonen & Pant

In Trefonen & Pant, 34.7 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

=15 . Bayston Hill & Atcham

Also with 34.7 per cent of adults who have level four qualifications or above is Bayston Hill & Atcham.

17. Ruyton-XI-Towns, West Felton & Whittington

In Ruyton-XI-Towns, West Felton & Whittington, 34.1 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above.

Other Shropshire neighbourhoods

Many closely missed out on the top 17, however there are figures for other neighbourhoods to be mentioned.

In Newport North 33.8 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above while in Newport South the number is 29.6 per cent.

Elsewhere, in Oswestry East 22.6 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above, compared to 31.6 per cent of adults in Oswestry West.

In Much Wenlock & Broseley 32.0 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above while the number in Craven Arms & Broadstone is 31.8 per cent of adults.

And, 31.4 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above in Cleobury Mortimer, Burford & Ashford Carbonell.

In Market Drayton, 25 per cent per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above while 27.2 per cent of adults do in Whitchurch, and 25.1 per cent of adults have in Wem.

In Bridgnorth West 32.3 per cent of adults have level four qualifications or above while in Bridgnorth East the number is 30.3 per cent.

Others include Shrewsbury Harlescott Grange - 18.6 per cent - and Donnington - 18.2 per cent.