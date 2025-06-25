Worldwide delegates are heading for Llandrindod Wells to learn about fossils and see a local famous site

Dr Joe Botting and Dr Lucy Muir of the Heart of Wales Geopark will be leading the fossil event

About a dozen countries will be represented at the international palaeontology conference including the United States, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Sweden and China.

Six people will be coming from China, including at least one, a Master’s student, for whom it will be their first foreign trip.

The international academic conference and field meeting will take place at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells from July 4 to 11.

One of the organisers Dr Joe Botting said: “It's part of an international palaeontology project (IGCP735) aimed at understanding Ordovician life, so we have people from all over: US, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Sweden... about a dozen countries, including, indeed, China!

“The focus of this meeting is exceptional preservation: the parts of the fossil record that don't normally get preserved, but which are uniquely rich in this area... and yes, the now-famous Castle Bank site is the highlight.

“They're coming for the combination of the presentations and discussions, but also the opportunity to see Castle Bank, and some other sites. We'll be giving them a cultural experience as well, including the Builth Male Voice Choir, and the Elan Valley.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva will be giving the opening speech at the conference.

He told a town council meeting this week; “Some of the delegates are coming from China and for some of them it will be the first time they have left China and they are coming to Llandrindod Wells, which is rather splendid.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he has also invited Wales’ First Minister and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Eluned Morgan, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds to have coffee or lunch with him and talk about Llandrindod Wells and what it needs and doesn’t need.

“I have a meeting with James next week and I have had a response from Jane Dodds,” he said.

He asked members to email him with any questions they might have for the politicians.