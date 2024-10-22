Shrewsbury school celebrates 140 years with art exhibition celebrating students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of the lead-up to Shrewsbury High School's 140th anniversary next year, the work of dozens of students has gone on display at the Footprint Gallery in Jackfield, near Ironbridge.

Displays include works of art from pupils past and present, with artists' ages ranging from five to 18.

Gallery manager, Rod Sheppard, said: "It's a whole range of children's work, from lower school, GCSE, A-Levels and exhibits from previous school pupils who have left and now made a success in art and design.

Gallery Manager, Rod Sheppard and Head of Creative Technologies, James Millichamp

"It's a fantastic exhibit, we're delighted with it. One of our priorities has always been to get children and their parents interested in art.

"We try and make our gallery open to everyone - a traditional gallery can often be quite off-putting, quite snooty sometimes."

Shrewsbury High School Art Exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Ironbridge

Shrewsbury High School Art Exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Ironbridge

Last Friday, the gallery hosted around 150 pupils and their families for a private viewing.

Rod said: "It was so wonderful for the children to come and to be able to show their parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles their work in a proper gallery space.

Shrewsbury High School Art Exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Ironbridge

"It's not any old exhibition, there's lots of lovely pieces. The pupils and staff at the school should be incredibly proud, they obviously have a wonderful art department.

The exhibit is open to the public everyday from 10am until 4pm, until Sunday, October 27.