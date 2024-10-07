Full list of Shropshire schools where parents have signed ‘Smartphone-free childhood’ pact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A total of 55 schools in the county have seen parents sign the pact to wait to give their child a smartphone until at least the end of Year 9 when they are 14.

The full list of schools from which parents have signed the ‘Smartphone Free Childhood’ pact in Shropshire is as follows:

St George’s Junior School, Shrewsbury (51 pacts)

Londgden CE Primary School, Longden (41)

Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury (36)

Meole Brace CE Primary School, Meole Brace (34)

Woodfield Infant School, Shrewsbury (19)

Packwood Haugh School, Ruyton-XI-Towns (16)

Mereside CE Primary School, Shrewsbury (15)

Radbrook Primary School. Shrewsbury (9)

Oakmeadow CE Primary School, Bayston Hill (8)

Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury (8)

St Giles CE Primary School, Shrewsbury (7)

Meole Brace School, Meole Brace (7)

Newport Infant School, Newport (5)

Whixall CE Primary School, Whixall (5)

Moor Park School, Richards Castle (4)

Clive CE Primary School, Clive (4)

Bishop’s Castle Primary School, Bishop’s Castle (4)

Worfield Endowed CE Primary School, Wofield (4)

Baschurch CE Primary School, Baschurch (3)

Myddle CE Primary School, Myddle (3)

The Priory School, Shrewsbury (3)

Homeschool (3)

Ellesmere College, Ellesmere (3)

Trinity CE Primary School, Ford (2)

Ludlow Primary School, Ludlow (2)

Mary Webb School and Science College, Pontesbury (2)

Criftins CE Primary School, Criftins (2)

Oswestry School, Oswestry (2)

Not yet act school (2)

Whitchurch CE Junior Academy, Whitchurch (2)

Hodnet Primary School, Hodnet (1)

Church Preen Primary School, Church Preen (1)

Shrewsbury High School, Shrewsbury (1)

St Martin’s School, St Martin’s (1)

St John the Baptist CE Primary School, Ruyton-XI-Towns (1)

Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury (1)

Market Drayton Infant School, Market Drayton (1)

Long Mountain CE Primary School, Worthen (1)

Cheswardine CE Primary School, Cheswardine (1)

Claverley CE Primary School, Claverley (1)

Broseley CE Primary School, Broseley (1)

Shrewsbury School, Shrewsbury (1)

Trefonen CE Primary School, Trefonen (1)

Lower Heath CE Primary School, Prees (1)

St George’s CE Academy, Clun (1)

Much Wenlock Primary School, Much Wenlock (1)

Pontesbury CE Primary School, Pontesbury (1)

Cockshutt CE Primary School, Cockshutt (1)

Lawley Primary School, Lawley (1)

John Wilkinson Primary School, Broseley (1)

Longnor Primary School, Longnor (1)

Ellesmere Primary School, Ellesmere (1)

Oldbury Wells School, Oldbury (1)

Oxon CE Primary School, Shrewsbury (1)

Shropshire is 43rd on the list of 60 regions in the UK for the online pact, counting for 332 children – more than the neighbouring counties of Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

Top of the list is Hertfordshire with 3,570 pacts, followed by Surrey, South West London and Scotland.

The petition was put together by grassroots movement ‘Smartphone Free Childhood’, who hope that the petition will push for a future of schools without smartphones. It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was not in favour of banning mobile phones for under-16s.

More information about the movement can be found at SmartphoneFreecChildhood.co.uk