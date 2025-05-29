Government set to scrap funding for higher level apprenticship schemes as part of training shake-up

From January, only 16 to 21-year-olds will qualify for funding for apprenticeships at level 7, the highest level, which is considered equivalent to a master's degree.

Overall, the Government says the changes will free up funding to create an extra 120,000 new training opportunities as part of what the government describes as a "radical skills revolution", giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce to rebuild Britain.

It says the measures are backed by a £3 billion apprenticeship budget, and will open up opportunities for young people to succeed in careers which it says the country "vitally needs to prosper", including construction and healthcare.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and today we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive.

"When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our Plan for Change.

"But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them."

The changes will see three new Level 2 construction courses for adults in launched in England under the government's Free Courses for Jobs scheme, adding that £14 million of adult skills funding for construction will be devolved to local mayors for next academic year, expected to support up to 5,000 additional adult learners.

A total of £100 million will also be spent over 4 years to expand Construction Skills Bootcamps, the government says.

Sarah Yong, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at Youth Futures Foundation, said: "International evidence shows apprenticeships are a highly impactful way to support young people to prepare for and access jobs, yet participation among under-25s, especially the most marginalised, has declined in recent years.

"With stubbornly high youth unemployment and inactivity, rebalancing the apprenticeship system can encourage investment in youth apprenticeships and is a first step in enabling more young people to access good work."