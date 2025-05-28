University of Birmingham research centre addresses new global emergency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The International Centre of Excellence in the Treatment of Pathological Fractures (FractureFix) unites the Universities of Birmingham, Uppsala, and ETH Zurich to address the urgent clinical challenge of pathological fractures, which are expected to rise with an ageing population.

Emphasising responsible innovation, workforce development, and equality, the enterprise leverages each university’s expertise and industrial partnerships to establish a global Centre of Excellence in pathological fracture research. The EPSRC’s International Centre-to-Centre award further strengthens a long-standing collaborative research partnership between the three Universities.

Backed by EPSRC funding and based in the University’s School of Engineering, the centre is led by Professor Richard M Hall. The initiative’s interdisciplinary research across engineering and medicine aims to develop patient-specific, minimally invasive treatments, fracture prediction, and localised therapies to reduce fracture risk and improve the bone’s ability to resist loads.

Underpinning this initiative, the state-of-the-art Advanced Medical Simulation and Testing laboratories were officially opened by Professor Alice Roberts.

Equipment at the centre is unique – designed to test bones, joint replacements and implants to as much as 5 million cycles (six-months) under a range of contexts, simulating walking, running, jogging, stretch, stumbling, stair climbing and more.

From left, Professor Richard M Hall, Professor Alice Roberts, and Professor Michael Bryant in a specialist tissue testing laboratory.

Principal Investigator Professor Richard M Hall, commented: “We’re seeing significantly increasing fracture rates due to age-related bone weakening and a higher risk of falls, with the number of broken bones set to soar in the coming decades.

“This new state-of-the-art centre unites experts in engineering, healthcare and other disciplines at the three globally leading Universities with clinicians, and industry partners to transform bone-fragility research and medical device innovation through world-leading healthcare engineering. Importantly, patients play a key role within the centre through their involvement in the research at all levels.

"We’re working on less invasive ways to strengthen weak bones and reduce breaks in bone associated with artificial hips. We also aim to create new coatings for implants that will lower the risk of infection, help bones grow better, and ensure implants stay in place more securely.”

The collaboration leverages complementary expertise at the three universities, exemplifying an international effort to drive innovation in medical engineering research – involving industry partners Inossia AB, Simulation Solutions Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Ltd.

The award to establish FractureFix focuses on advanced research into secondary osteoporosis and pathological bone fractures, combining fundamental studies of bone material and structural properties with state-of-the-art computational modelling for fracture prediction.

Alice Roberts, Professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham, commented: “I’m very excited about opening the new labs here at the University of Birmingham - cutting the ribbon on a new phase in research that will have such a huge impact on lives. It’s a day to celebrate the amazing, life-enhancing and life-saving research that universities do - and to look to the future.”

As well as formally opening the centre, Professor Roberts gave a keynote presentation to more than 60 guests. Entitled ‘Crypt: Unlocking stories hidden in bones’, her talk explored how ancient bones hold the key to understanding the impact of violence and disease in medieval society.