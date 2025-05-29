College unveils suite of new HE programmes in parnership with UK's largest awarding body

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college – based in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham – launched a raft of courses to begin this September in partnership with Pearson learning group, the UK’s largest awarding body.

They include Hospitality, Digital Marketing and Enterprise, and Esports.

It comes after Cambria designed a Higher Technical Skills Strategy to enhance access and participation, encourage curriculum development and innovation, and forge partnerships within multiple industries to plug gaps in expertise and experience regionally.

Cambria’s Dean of Access and Higher Education (HE) Emma Hurst said: “These new higher education qualifications have been carefully developed in collaboration with industry leaders to ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills and knowledge employers are looking for.

“By aligning academic learning with real-world demands, we're empowering students to be job-ready, innovative, and at the forefront of their sectors, supporting not only their immediate career progression but also opening doors to promotion and new professional opportunities.”

Coleg Cambria

HE Partnerships and Compliance Manager Donna Pritchard said they will also continue to promote Digital 2030 - digital skills, confidence and innovation in teaching and learning; equipping learners so they can use rapidly evolving technologies to their full potential, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We want Higher Technical Skills to become a priority within employer advisory boards and inform curriculum development and co-creation, ensuring programmes are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the local labour market,” said Donna.

“Our vision is to remove barriers to education and help upskill in areas of demand whilst targeting pivotal issues such as the Welsh language, sustainability and net zero - we are successfully working towards that with Pearson and other stakeholders.”

For more information, visit cambria.ac.uk and follow Coleg Cambria on social media.

Alternatively, call 01978 515477 or email he@cambria.ac.uk.

Open events for adults will be held at Deeside, and Bersham Road and Yale in Wrexham, on Wednesday June 4 from 4pm-7pm. For more information and to book your place, visit: Adult Education Open Events < Coleg Cambria.