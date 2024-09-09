Appeal launched after nursery refused permission to relocate and expand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Brierley of Mowhark Investments Ltd (formerly trading as Goodridge Acres Ltd) submitted plans for the proposal on land near to Mere Park Garden Centre in Stafford Road, Newport.

A planning and design and access statement submitted by Plan A, the applicant’s agent, said the nursery would be to the south of the site and would replace the existing ChildrensWorld nursery that is to the north.

It would have the capacity to accommodate up to 112 children ranging from 0 to 11 years old – 33 more than the current nursery. The proposed opening hours would be the same (7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday) and would employ 23 members of staff on a full and part-time basis.

The agent added that access would be from the A41 Newport bypass via the existing junction with the central estate road that served the neighbouring commercial units, with drop-off and pick-up peaks being between 7.30am and 8.30am, and 5pm and 6pm.