'It's something heads have been asking for' – education leaders welcome Ofsted grading changes

The issue of Ofsted gradings has been increasingly controversial, with teachers arguing that the one-word ratings do not adequately sum up the state of a school, and can place undue pressure on staff.

For inspections this academic year, parents will see four grades across the existing sub-categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership & management.

The government said the reform paves the way for the introduction of School Report Cards from September 2025, which will provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement.

Recent data shows that reports cards are supported by 77 per cent of parents.

The change means schools will no longer be labelled with words such as 'inadequate', 'requires improvement', 'good', or 'outstanding'.

In Shropshire the move has been welcomed by some of the biggest academy trusts.

Sarah Godden, chief executive of the TrustEd academy, which includes Oldbury Wells, Mary Webb, and Meole Brace schools, said the move was one which headteachers had been pushing for.

Sarah Godden, CEO of the Trusted Schools Academy.

She said: "I am sure that heads across England will be pleased to see this change.We certainly are at TrustEd Schools.

"We all know that there are times when a school gets a varied judgment, with good in some areas for example, and outstanding in others.

"This new system will be much better at reflecting that variety and therefore it will be fairer for schools.

"We are pleased that the new government and Ofsted are now being decisive on this matter, as it is something heads have been asking for, for some time."

Meanwhile the Learning Community Trust, which runs more than a dozen school sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, has also welcomed the decision.

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the trust which has its headquarters at Priorslee in Telford, said: “We are pleased and supportive of the changes being made.”

The trust runs five secondary schools in Telford & Wrekin – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton, Telford Priory, and Burton Borough in Newport.

It also has primary schools in Hadley, Wellington, Allscott and Crudgington, plus specialist learning academies Severndale in Shrewsbury, and Queensway in Telford.

The change has also been supported by Telford's new Labour MP Shaun Davies – who has called for it to be extended to the ratings for children's services provided by councils, which are also rated by Ofsted.

Writing on social media he said: "Schools being judged on a single word judgement fails to recognise the complex nature of what takes place in a school & fails to give parents a proper insight into a school performance.

"I hope the government will extend this to councils in respect of judgements of children services."

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said the government will continue to intervene in poorly performing schools to ensure high school standards for children.

She said: "The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear.

"The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents, and teachers.

"Single headline grades are low information for parents and high stakes for schools.

"Parents deserve a much clearer, much broader picture of how schools are performing – that's what our report cards will provide.

"This government will make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement. We promised change, and now we are delivering."