Builth Wells Town Council agreed to give the grant at a recent meeting

Builth Wells Football Club wrote to the town council recently to apply for a £3,500 grant.

They said the money would be used to train coaches and to pay for first aid courses.

Bosses said the club caters for children and adults teams, with the older team members being great role models and they maintain the sports ground and bring in extra money and people to the area by playing teams from other places.

Builth Wells Town Council considered the application recently

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the football club had not had a town council grant for some time.

Councillor Gwyn Davies said: “They have hundreds of children there every weekend and they do well. It is our grass roots sports in the town if you take that away there would not be much left for youngsters.”

A full and in-depth discussion was undertaken by all members with regards to the awarding of the grants.

Members unanimously agreed to award a £2,000 to the football club