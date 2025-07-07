Telford teen wows classmates trotting to prom on four-legged childhood friend

On 3 July, guests at The Wroxeter were treated to a unique and spectacular prom entrance with Miley riding confidently into the grounds on the back of 9-year-old Sapphire, a horse that means so much to her.

From a very early age, Miley Harker, aged 16, grew up around horses, spending evenings and weekends volunteering herself for every role imaginable, just to spend more time with the animals she loves.

Keeping Sapphire company was another horse, Martina “Marty”, aged 31, and was ridden by Miley from when she was a baby until she outgrew her.

Amongst the sports cars and extravagant outfits of the Year 11 prom, Miley’s entrance was the star of the show, the roar of performance engines not even coming close to the unmistakable clip-clop of hooves.

From such a young age, Miley and Sapphire became inseparable.

Miley and her family were delighted to mark this special occasion by sharing it with a horse so close to her heart.

