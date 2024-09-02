International students enjoy summer camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wrekin College partnered with Camps for Friends to host the specialist camps for teenagers over four weeks this summer.

A total of 88 students aged between 12 and 17 signed up to take part in the camps, which saw them do a host of sporting, cultural and social activities and events across the county and beyond.

Those taking part came from Germany and Austria, but many also have family roots in other countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Mexico.

It was also a chance for Shropshire students to get involved with a further 16 joining a work experience programme to support the international students in improving their English skills.

During the camps, the students took part in English classes, projects and field trips in Wellington in the mornings.

In the afternoon the students played a wide variety of sports, including English sports like netball, cricket and rounders, which are virtually unknown in Germany.

The programme also included trips to London, Warwick Castle, Birmingham and Blists Hill Victorian museum, and a hiking tour up to the summit of the Wrekin.

In the evenings they enjoyed an exciting programme of entertainment including a scavenger hunt, casino night, a British games night and a Bake-Off competition.

Shifnal-based camp leader Günther Bedson said today he was delighted at the resounding success of the camps for both the international and local students.

He said: “It was also wonderful to see how much of a positive impact it had on the local community, with residents delighted to engage with the visitors during visits to Wellington where the students had conducted surveys and interviews as part of their camp studies.

“Our international students are immersed not only in the English language but also in the British Way of Life. By bringing English and German students together, we are doing something completely new and unique here at Wrekin College.

“The students learn about each other’s cultures and it’s a pleasure to see how harmoniously and quickly they make friends.

“This programme is a significant stepping stone to putting Shropshire on the map for German students. Our cooperation with Wrekin College has been excellent, and we look forward to expanding the programme in years to come.”

Head at Wrekin College Toby Spence said the summer camp had been a wonderful addition to the campus this summer, offering numerous opportunities for more than 100 teenagers in total.

He said: “It has been great to see the Wrekin College Campus busy this summer with lots of different activities and the Camps for Friends initiative has been a highly successful part of that programme.”