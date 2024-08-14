A-level results day: What to do if you don't get the grades you expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Millions of teenagers are preparing themselves for results day on Thursday – and many will not know what to expect.

Results are usually available to pick up from your school or college from 8am on the day or can sometimes be viewed online on the institution's website or UCAS.

But whatever happens, everyone has the chance to achieve great things, even if they do not make the grade.

For students who may have fallen short of the grades they hoped for, but still want to go to university, UCAS University Clearing matches students with universities and courses where there is still space. Students can use this process if they:

Don't quite get the grades they need for their conditional offer

Don't have any offers they want to accept

Decide they want to apply for uni after the end of June or get better grades than predicted

Clearing opens on July 6 and closes on October 21.

For more information on your options, visit UCAS.com or talk to a teacher or academic advisor at your school or college.