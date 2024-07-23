School unveils plans for new performing arts centre after outgrowing 1950s theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An application to build an extension onto the theatre at Oswestry School has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The application, submitted on behalf of the school by Levitt Bernstein, reveals plans to "re-imagine" the Memorial Hall Theatre, which the school says is currently "too small to meet the needs of the performing arts curriculum and notably lacks dedicated dance rehearsal spaces".

According to the proposal, the extension would create a larger performance facility, new dance rehearsal teaching facilities within a series of multi-functional spaces, and a range of ancillary accommodation.

The heritage impact assessment states: "The theatre was built at the start of the 1950s as a tangible and useful memorial to former students of the school killed in the two World Wars.

"It has subsequently been adapted and altered internally to meet the changing requirements of the theatre and the school to provide drama and dance studio areas.

"However, it is no longer considered to be fit for purpose and requires improvement and extension."

An artist's impression. Image: Levitt Bernstein

While the theatre is not of historical significance, it does lie within the setting of School House - a Grade II listed building dating back to the 18th century.

But the application claims the proposal would have a "negligible" visual impact on the setting.

"Conversely," the application states, "it is considered that the proposed changes would be, due to the far better quality of the design of the new build compared to that of the existing flank of the theatre, beneficial in nature and would not equate to any harm – substantial or less than substantial – in heritage terms."

The proposals also include a range of eco-friendly measures, such as solar panels, a low carbon heating system and upgrading the existing theatre windows and doors as well as a redesign of the chapel gardens to complement the new addition.

The full plans can be found online on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number 24/02667/FUL.