Watch: School's out forever as tiny village primary closes after 199 years and an emotional farewell

There were mixed feelings as pupils, former pupils, teachers and former members of staff went back for a day of celebrating the achievements at Llangedwyn Church in Wales Primary School, near Oswestry, on Friday.

Catherine Hart, the school's executive headteacher, said more than 150 people attended a day of events including a church service, a barbecue and music during the day.

"There are very mixed feelings," said Mrs Hart. "I am incredibly proud of the school and all it has achieved but at the same time it is difficult."

The community, described on a local Facebook page as a beautiful village in the Tanat Valley, only has a total population of about 400 people.

Mrs Hart said the community is getting older and is very stable and, and the village is a lovely place to live.

But it is not providing enough children to make it viable and was due to have just seven pupils left after two head off to secondary school this year.

"It is a tiny village and it shows the strength of it that it lasted so long," said Mrs Hart.

"It is just a shame that we didn't make it to 200 years."

Most of the staff at the school have had their futures sorted out and Mrs Hart says they are working hard to help those few people remaining into jobs.

The children, she said, have all got places in nearby schools.

