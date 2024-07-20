This is what that new TV advert for Shrewsbury Colleges Group is about

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Colleges Group's 30-second advert on Sky TV across the region began its run on July 15.

It is the first ever television advert for the college and is focused on promoting its degree level opportunities to further increase the number of individuals gaining higher level qualifications at the college.

The advert, which can be seen on Vimeo, was produced in collaboration with Reech Media.

It highlights the way in which the Higher Technical Qualifications on offer at the college can meet the needs of people looking to change careers, business looking to upskill their workforce, and young people looking to continue their studies.

James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “We are excited to take this bold step in our marketing.

"The college successfully secured government funding to promote a new range of Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) and the TV advert is a hugely important part of effort to attract and support students and businesses seeking to further their education, training, and career prospects."

The TV advert on Sky TV across the region starting airing on Monday (15) and will be accompanied by a comprehensive digital campaign across social media platforms, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.

"We are delighted to have worked with Shrewsbury Colleges Group to develop this advert," said Amelia Redge, Agency Director of Reech.

"This is a crucial development in the wider campaign that we’ve been developing with the college to promote the Higher Technical Qualifications. We believe that the advert will really raise the profile of the university level courses as well as the college as a whole."

Shrewsbury Colleges Group was formed following the merger of Shrewsbury Sixth Form College and Shrewsbury College on August 1, 2016

Shrewsbury Colleges Group says it has the largest and most flexible curriculum for post 16 students within Shropshire, offering A Level subjects at the English and Welsh Bridge campuses and vocational/technical courses at the English Bridge and London Road campuses

The college provides post 16 education to approximately 3,800 students aged 16- to 18-year-old, as well as adult education, higher education, community learning and training for apprentices. In total the college works with around 9,000 students each year.