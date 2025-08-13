12 fantastic West Midlands places to celebrate A-Level results with free food and drink discounts

In what has become an A-Level results day tradition, there are plenty of restaurants and other eateries which are offering a range of discounts and freebies to A-Level students wishing to celebrate their success or work out what their next steps are.

From free churros to drink discounts and from a free curry to a free popcorn with a movie purchase, there are plenty of discounts for students to take up on one of the biggest days of their lives academically.

We've taken a look at what different restaurants, takeaways and cinema chains are offering and can reveal what is available for students in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and the Wyre Forest.

Are there any places near you that we've missed? Please let us know in the comments section below.

Available at the Bullring in Birmingham

Banana Tree has offered a free chicken or tofu pad Thai

The south-east Asian restaurant has offered a free chicken or tofu pad Thai when you buy a starter and drink.

This can be done by signing up for the voucher online and showing your results slip at the restaurant.

Available at restaurants in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Birmingham, Walsall and Telford

Bella Italia is offering a free starter and dessert

You can get a free starter and dessert with any main from the Italian food chain.

The offer is valid for up to six people per table.

Available at the Bullring in Birmingham

A free dessert is available at Bill's

The burger chain is offering a free dessert when you order any main and show your results.

Available in Dudley

Chiquito is offering a free Loaded Nachos with a large soft drink purchase

Lovers of Tex-Mex food can get a free Loaded Nachos with a large soft drink purchase and 25 per cent off for students.

Available in Shrewsbury

Côte Brasserie is offering a free dessert and £10 voucher, plus special offers from those celebrating French results

Côte Brasserie is offering a free dessert and £10 voucher when you show your results.

If you passed a French exam, you can also get a free Steak Frites or Vegan Burger.

Available at restaurants in Dudley and Birmingham

Frankie and Benny's is offering free pizza to the first 50 students

The Italian pizza and pasta chain is offering free pizza for the first 50 students per restaurant who show results and buy a large soft drink.

Available at Brindley Place, Temple Street and the Arcadian in Birmingham

Las Iguanas is offering a free portion of churros

Students looking for dining with a Latin American theme can get a free portion of churros with a results slip from August 14 to 21. No minimum spend is required.

Available at restaurants in Birmingham, Dudley, Merry Hill, Stafford, Telford, Walsall, Wednesbury and West Bromwich

Nando's has a free quarter chicken or starter for students spending £7 or more

Lovers of chicken and Piri Piri sauce can get a free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more and show your student ID and results slip.

Available at restaurants in the Bullring, Birmingham, Cannock, Sutton Coldfield, Shrewsbury and Telford

Pizza Express is offering free dough balls (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There are free dough balls with any main meal on offer when you show your results slip.

UNiDAYS members can also get 25 per cent off.

Available in Dudley

Showcase Cinema in Dudley will be giving a free bucket of popcorn to any students receiving their A-Level results

Students wanting to watch a film after getting their results can get a free medium popcorn with any ticket purchase when you show your results slip.

Available at restaurants in Birmingham, Cannock, Telford and Wolverhampton

Wagamama is offering a discount of 25 per cent off for A-Level students

The laid-back Asian food chain is increasing its student discount to 25 per cent (up from 20 per cent) between August 14 and 20.

Any student wishing to take up this discount needs to join the Soul Club and show your results. No minimum spend required.

12) Zizzi

Available at restaurants in Birmingham, Stafford and Telford

There will be a range of meals on offer at Zizzi (Tim Goode/PA)

Zizzi is giving away free Garlic and Mozzarella Bombes, among other treats, to every student who shows proof of A-Level or GCSE results, with families also having the chance to win their celebration meal on the house.

To congratulate students up and down the UK, Zizzi is giving everyone who shows proof of their exam results one of their iconic Garlic and Mozzarella Bombes, among other savoury and sweet treats.