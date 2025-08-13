Nick Sharratt unveils new illustration celebrating children’s development, as government expands childcare support

Award-winning illustrator Nick Sharratt has created a new artwork for the Department for Education’s Childcare Choices campaign, celebrating the final phase of the expanded 30 hours childcare offer. The illustration was unveiled at a family event in Manchester Arndale, where children and parents helped complete a giant jigsaw to reveal the image. The activity reflects how everyday moments of care, play and connection help shape a child’s development.

The event marks the final phase of the government’s landmark childcare expansion, which gives eligible working parents access to up to 30 hours of funded childcare per week. This applies from the term after their child turns 9 months old. Families are encouraged to apply by 31 August to make sure they don’t miss out.

This expansion provides significant developmental benefits for children and practical financial relief for families. Early years education and formal childcare supports a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth, building their confidence, independence, and communication skills, and preparing them for school.

Nick Sharratt, the award-winning illustrator best known for his work on the Jacqueline Wilson books and You Choose series, comments on his involvement in the Childcare Choices campaign and the unveiling of his new artwork on: “Early education plays such a vital role in helping children grow, learn and thrive. It’s where creativity begins to flourish, where stories spark imagination, and where children start building the skills they’ll carry into school and beyond. I’m delighted to support this campaign with an illustration that celebrates the joy of books, bonding and learning through play. It’s been a real pleasure to see families come together to complete the jigsaw and share in something that reflects the importance of those early years.”

Nick Sharratt at the Manchester Arndale Centre. Credit: James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

This expansion builds on existing entitlements – including 15 hours of childcare for all 3- and 4-year-olds, and 15 hours early learning for families in England receiving some additional forms of support. From September, the current 15 hour offer for children from 9 months will double, with eligible working parents able to access up to 30 hours a week. It also reflects a growing recognition of the role formal childcare and early education plays in preparing children for school and supporting their development. Other government childcare support includes the roll-out of free breakfast clubs and expanded wraparound childcare in primary schools to help families balance work and home life.

New research from the Department for Education shows that awareness of the 30 hours offer is still less widespread among lower-income families. Just 45% of parents earning under £20,000 are aware of the offer, compared to 81% of those earning over £65,000. Yet these families stand to benefit the most.

New findings from the SEED impact report show that children who spent more time in formal childcare were more likely to meet expected standards in reading, writing and maths by age 11. Among the most financially disadvantaged families, each extra hour per week increased the odds of meeting these standards by 4.5% - twice the average benefit. This highlights the long-term value of childcare and early education in supporting development and narrowing the attainment gap.

Childcare also supports parents. The new 2024 Childcare and Early Years Survey of Parents found that 64% of working mothers said reliable childcare helped them stay in work. 96% of parents using the 2-year-old offer were satisfied with how they could use their hours.

Holly Yildiz, a mother of two, will be accessing 30 hours of funded childcare from September. She shares what this new support will mean for her family: “Formal childcare has been brilliant for my children - it’s amazing to see how much they’ve grown, not just with learning but in confidence and friendships too. I really feel like they’re being set up for school and life in the best way. The financial support has been a huge help - both children will get 30 funded hours from September, which takes a big weight off our shoulders. I’d definitely recommend checking out Childcare Choices to see what help is out there, as it could make a real difference.”

Early Education Minister Stephen Morgan said: “Our Plan for Change is about backing families and delivering on the promises we’ve made.

"This landmark expansion of funded childcare will help parents save money, work in the jobs they love, and give more children the best start through high-quality early education.

"By extending 30 hours of childcare to children from just 9 months old, we’re making a real difference to everyday lives. We’re working closely with nurseries and childminders to make sure parents can access the support they’re entitled to. I encourage all families to visit the Childcare Choices website before the 31 August deadline.”

Parents are encouraged to visit the Childcare Choices website to review eligibility and apply for funding. Applications must be submitted by 31 August to ensure access to support from September. Those already claiming 15 hours should reconfirm as usual; the code will automatically apply to the 30 hours offer from September. Parents who are already using childcare and wish to increase their hours are encouraged to speak to their provider directly, as places may be limited. Those who are struggling to secure a place should speak to their local authority to find out what support and options are available: childcarechoices.gov.uk