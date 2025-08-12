From school struggles to a promising career in conservation

The 25-year-old from Sandycroft initially thought he would pursue a manual or engineering career, following the path of many friends. Instead, he chose a different direction, beginning a Level 1 Diploma in Animal Care at Cambria’s Northop site.

“I didn’t really do the best at school, I have dyslexia but ultimately perhaps didn’t put as much effort into it as I could have,” said Adem. “My parents were very supportive and knew I had always loved animals, so when they spotted an open day at Northop we came along and had a look. As soon as I saw the Small Animals Centre and experienced the general vibe, I knew it was the place for me and have never looked back.”

Progressing through Levels 1 to 3 in Animal Care, he went on to complete a Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Animal Management, followed by a one-year top-up at Wrexham University. With his dissertation submitted, he is now looking forward to beginning his professional journey while also considering postgraduate study.

Adem Erdogan

“From day one at Northop I really enjoyed it and put my heart and soul into the course,” said Adem. “Despite never being the most confident in the classroom I have gone on to complete my HND and am contemplating a postgraduate education, so Northop completely changed my perception of learning. The lecturers helped me the whole way through, especially when I doubted myself, and despite me falling into this sector it was probably always meant to be.”

He added: “The next chapter of my life will be interesting, I see my future in conservation, which my dissertation confirmed as I enjoyed studying and researching invertebrates (creatures without a spine) in meadows and gardens, being outside in the open and with nature. I look forward to going into ecology and trying a variety of different things, especially in the area of entomology and invertebrates, mixing more learning with work - that’s the dream at this point. The opportunities are limitless, and I thank Cambria for that.”

Sadie Thackaberry, Programme Leader for the HND Animal Management and FE Curriculum Leader Animal Care, described him as “an inspiration” to both students and staff.

“His attitude has been incredible, working hard to get better and better every year, showing real care and passion for his studies but also conservation and the planet,” said Sadie. “I’ve no doubt he will go on to have a brilliant career in whatever he chooses, and he will deserve it for the dedication, focus and sheer effort and perseverance he has shown in all his time at Northop. We will miss him and wish him well for the future.”

The HND in Animal Management at Cambria covers a broad range of subjects, including Animal Health and Welfare, Animal Anatomy and Physiology, Ecological Principles, Anthrozoology, Wildlife Conservation, and Ethics and Consultation.