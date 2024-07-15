Shrewsbury nursery owners issue advice for working parents with children

Canopy Children's Nursery owners Rachel and Dan Moelwyn Williams are also reminding parents to prepare their childcare plans as soon as possible as "not all nurseries will be able to offer funded places".

The first phase of funded childcare was announced earlier this year and gives working families with children aged between nine months and two years help with childcare costs by providing 15 hours of free care per week, for 38 weeks per year.

Meanwhile, if a child is three to four years old then the family is entitled to a universal 15 hours of free care and may be entitled to 30 hours per week for 38 weeks per year.

The Shrewsbury nursery owners said: "The extension of government funding will benefit so many of our local families, we really urge parents and carers to start finding out what they’re entitled to now, so that they don't miss out.

"We wanted to give families plenty of time for this, as we know demand will be high and we have places available, so the sooner families start looking into this the better."

Working parents and carers can check if they are eligible for childcare support by visiting the government website.