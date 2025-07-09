The Summer Reading Challenge invites children aged four to 11 to visit their local library, with the aim to read six books over the summer holidays.

The challenge can help them to discover new books, and enjoy a summer filled with fun, imagination, and outdoor inspiration.

This year, The Reading Agency has set the theme as ‘Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors’, offering young readers a world of stories, creatures, and nature-based adventures.

The challenge runs until mid-September, and if you sign up at your local library, you will receive a free collector's folder and can collect special stickers and rewards as you read your books.

Those who complete the challenge will receive a medal and certificate, a free family swim voucher, kindly donated by Freedom Leisure, and gain entry into a prize draw.

To get involved visit your local library: fill in the registration card and receive a special collector folder when you start your Challenge

Sign up online: Visit https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/ and follow the instructions.

Councillor Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to encourage children to continue reading throughout the summer holidays. It allows them to build new skills and confidence before the new school year begins, and helps them to continue their learning through this new and exciting challenge.

“This year’s ‘Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors’ theme, helps to spark a love for reading whilst also encouraging young minds to explore nature and creativity.

“The challenge provides the perfect opportunity to get children together to have fun and enjoy the power of reading.”

Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency, added: “The Summer Reading Challenge continues to be a bright light in what has recently been an uncertain picture of children's reading. Story Garden will create magical spaces where children can explore and be curious, combining the joy of reading with the wellbeing benefits of connecting with nature. We’re particularly excited to be working with Dapo Adeola, whose illustrations will bring these adventures to life.”

Powys libraries have a variety of books available for the challenge, in English and Welsh, including picture books, quick reads, story books, information books and comic books.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/storipowysplant or contact the library service on library@powys.gov.uk or 01874 612394.